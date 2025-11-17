First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

AG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright set a $17.50 price objective on First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of AG opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,203.30 and a beta of 0.79.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.78 million. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0052 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 33.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 7.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

