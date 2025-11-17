Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New $660,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $800,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the first quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,312.16. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total transaction of $8,231,825.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,333.24. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE CAT opened at $552.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $506.27 and its 200 day moving average is $428.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $596.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. HSBC upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.94.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

