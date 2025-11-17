Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $8.39 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,935,928,000 after purchasing an additional 458,077 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,220,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,564,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74. The stock has a market cap of $190.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

