Rocket Lab (RKLB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2025 – Rocket Lab was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/12/2025 – Rocket Lab had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/12/2025 – Rocket Lab had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Rocket Lab had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Rocket Lab had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Rocket Lab had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

10/17/2025 – Rocket Lab had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Rocket Lab was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/15/2025 – Rocket Lab is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Rocket Lab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Rocket Lab had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Rocket Lab had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 1,873,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $90,283,275.40. Following the sale, the director owned 541,526 shares in the company, valued at $26,101,553.20. The trade was a 77.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 31,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $1,527,129.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 499,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,438,233.65. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,406,361 shares of company stock valued at $267,483,973. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

