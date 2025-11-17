Chiron Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after acquiring an additional 316,707 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,373,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 502,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $62,372,000 after purchasing an additional 60,353 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day moving average of $114.74. The firm has a market cap of $190.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

