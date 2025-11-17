Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

FTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised Flotek Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Flotek Industries Stock Up 0.1%

Flotek Industries stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Flotek Industries has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $446.51 million, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $56.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. Flotek Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flotek Industries will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flotek Industries news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi sold 66,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $984,922.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 197,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,768.15. This represents a 25.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flotek Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

