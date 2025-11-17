Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF $IMFL Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IMFL opened at $29.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $603.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.77.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

