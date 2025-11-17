Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL decreased its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 682,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,929 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 9.7% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $28,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 214,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $45.68 on Monday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

