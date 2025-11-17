iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Shares Bought by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $718,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 307,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,579,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $146.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.23 and a 200 day moving average of $138.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

