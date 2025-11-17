Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Has $11.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,976,000 after acquiring an additional 90,605 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,849,000 after purchasing an additional 117,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,673,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149,645 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,524,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $141.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.73 and its 200 day moving average is $135.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $143.30.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

