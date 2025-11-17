SoFi Select 500 ETF $SFY Stake Raised by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the period. SoFi Select 500 ETF makes up about 12.7% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC owned about 0.41% of SoFi Select 500 ETF worth $207,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 4,602.9% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 43,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 37,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SFY opened at $131.06 on Monday. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.07.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

