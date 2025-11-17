PAX Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,210,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 657,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after purchasing an additional 68,293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,315,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 67.6% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 36,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $48.51.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

