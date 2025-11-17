Garmin Ltd. $GRMN Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Garmin by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Garmin by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

Garmin Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:GRMN opened at $193.86 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $169.26 and a 52-week high of $261.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.99. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

