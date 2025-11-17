PAX Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,711,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Everest Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everest Group from $383.00 to $343.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Everest Group from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.36.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other news, Director Allan Levine purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $306.08 per share, with a total value of $948,848.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,150.24. This represents a 294.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 11,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,983,023.58. This trade represents a 33.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $326.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $392.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.11 and a 200-day moving average of $339.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.39 by ($5.85). Everest Group had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.12%.The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.80 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.