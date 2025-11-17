Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 1,732 Shares of EPR Properties $EPR

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in EPR Properties by 3,816.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,874,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,098 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 11.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,257,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,166,000 after purchasing an additional 128,568 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 38.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after buying an additional 331,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,092,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,452,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,487.17. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,205,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.8%

EPR Properties stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $61.24.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.78 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.