American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $356.87 on Monday. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $377.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,359.15. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

