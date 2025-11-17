Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 885,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,593 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $206,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 48.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 362.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Burlington Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.14.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:BURL opened at $280.14 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $309.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $671,906.25. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $115,007.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,498,374.48. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,626 shares of company stock worth $452,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

