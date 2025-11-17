Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) CEO Vlad Coric Acquires 666,666 Shares

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) CEO Vlad Coric bought 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,195,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,964,562.50. This represents a 126.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $877.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.10. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $49.56.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.27. On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 173,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Biohaven by 26.1% in the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

