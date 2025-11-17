iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Position Decreased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,787,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,634,000 after buying an additional 162,160 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 474,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,422,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,015,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,752,000 after acquiring an additional 172,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3%

EFA stock opened at $95.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

