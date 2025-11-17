iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.00 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.11.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

