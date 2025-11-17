Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 2,837 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lessened its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $30,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 45.8% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 383,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $253,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 20.0% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.44. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

