Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $21.67 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Semanteon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 2,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10,841.1% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 199,566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,204,000 after acquiring an additional 197,742 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 77.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $321.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $291.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $622.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

