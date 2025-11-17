Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 744,932.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 14,565,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563,421 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,861,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,855,000 after purchasing an additional 323,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,497,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,298,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,980,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,990,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,081,000 after purchasing an additional 61,149 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IWP stock opened at $136.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $145.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

