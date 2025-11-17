Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,224,000 after buying an additional 992,313 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,860,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oshkosh by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,417,000 after buying an additional 354,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 14.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,328,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,101,000 after buying an additional 298,470 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $124.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.88.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OSK. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $556,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,935.48. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

