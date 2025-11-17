Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,975 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,280,000 after buying an additional 2,332,293 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $119.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.68. The stock has a market cap of $502.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

