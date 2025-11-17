Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 36 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 71,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 76,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,877,000 after buying an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,964,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,957,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,298,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, White Mountains Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,920.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,839.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,809.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.37. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,648.00 and a 12-month high of $2,023.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $72.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $57.00 by $15.21. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

