Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641,143 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $61,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Phillip Securities boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bank of America from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Shares of BAC opened at $52.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $54.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

