Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,262,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.70. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.40 and a twelve month high of $98.24.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

