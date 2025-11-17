Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,270 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,174,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,590,000 after buying an additional 7,315,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,364,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894,754 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $203,953,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $109,092,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,184,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,521,621,000 after buying an additional 1,821,025 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $67.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

