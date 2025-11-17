Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,878 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

