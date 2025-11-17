Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Shares Acquired by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,581,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,903,000 after buying an additional 33,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,960,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,092,000 after purchasing an additional 653,279 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 138.1% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 452,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 262,714 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NCLH opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.26.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, insider Jason Montague purchased 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,054.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,054. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stella David acquired 6,986 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.59 per share, with a total value of $129,869.74. Following the purchase, the director owned 103,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,581.66. The trade was a 7.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,575 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

