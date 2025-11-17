Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $33.51 Million Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $33,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

JEPQ opened at $57.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4755 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

