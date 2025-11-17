Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 36,142 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 161.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,142 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,965,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,327 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,541,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,113 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,723,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after purchasing an additional 761,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,497,000 after buying an additional 601,667 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,571,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,811,000 after buying an additional 132,509 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.6%

SWK opened at $65.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.88%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

