Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Decreases Stock Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey reduced its position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,508 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EXE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Expand Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.24.

Expand Energy Trading Down 0.6%

EXE opened at $117.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.48. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $123.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

