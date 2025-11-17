Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY) versus Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Financial Contrast

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) and Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ocado Group and Monotaro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A Monotaro 9.57% 34.43% 24.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ocado Group and Monotaro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocado Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Monotaro 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.1% of Monotaro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ocado Group and Monotaro”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocado Group $1.55 billion 1.59 -$429.66 million N/A N/A Monotaro $1.91 billion N/A $173.82 million $0.50 28.98

Monotaro has higher revenue and earnings than Ocado Group.

Volatility & Risk

Ocado Group has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monotaro has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monotaro beats Ocado Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocado Group

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services. The company is involved in the software and robotics platform business that provides the Ocado Smart Platform as a managed service, as well as offers Ocado Intelligent Automation that sells its technology to warehouse environments in non-grocery markets. In addition, the company provides online retail and automated storage and retrieval solutions for general merchandise to corporations. Ocado Group plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

About Monotaro

(Get Free Report)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses. It also provides mechanical parts; control equipment; soldering and anti-static products; architectural hardware, building materials, painting, and interior supplies; air conditioning and electrical equipment; electrical materials; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive supplies; truck supplies; motorcycle supplies; bicycle supplies; scientific research and development supplies; clean room supplies; kitchen equipment and store supplies; agricultural and gardening supplies; and medical and nursing supplies. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in February 2006. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger Global Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.