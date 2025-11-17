Head to Head Contrast: Greenlane (GNLN) versus Its Competitors

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) is one of 69 public companies in the “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Greenlane to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Greenlane shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Greenlane shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenlane and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlane $13.27 million -$17.64 million 0.00 Greenlane Competitors $8.99 billion $395.89 million 47.81

Analyst Ratings

Greenlane’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Greenlane. Greenlane is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Greenlane and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlane 1 0 0 0 1.00 Greenlane Competitors 836 3671 3924 168 2.40

As a group, “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 27.69%. Given Greenlane’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenlane has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlane and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlane -532.82% -150.60% -75.50% Greenlane Competitors -12.27% -19.12% 0.42%

Volatility and Risk

Greenlane has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlane’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenlane rivals beat Greenlane on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise. It offers its products under the Groove, Eyce, DaVinci, Higher Standards, Pollen Gear, Marley Natural, and Keith Haring brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites, such as Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, EyceMolds.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com. It serves customers through smoke shops, cannabis dispensaries, and specialty retailers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

