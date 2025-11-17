Analyzing HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS) & MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) and HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and HeartSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth -34.98% -374.98% -21.97% HeartSciences N/A -383.38% -145.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MDxHealth and HeartSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 1 0 4 0 2.60 HeartSciences 1 0 2 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MDxHealth currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 112.91%. HeartSciences has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 242.02%. Given HeartSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HeartSciences is more favorable than MDxHealth.

17.2% of HeartSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of HeartSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MDxHealth and HeartSciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $98.95 million 1.74 -$38.07 million ($0.64) -5.69 HeartSciences $6,250.00 1,300.70 -$8.77 million ($8.30) -0.37

HeartSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MDxHealth. MDxHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeartSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MDxHealth has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartSciences has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HeartSciences beats MDxHealth on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection. The company offers genomic prostate score which provides personalized genomic insights to both physicians and patients navigating the complexities of prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment. It sells its products through urology sales force, consisting of direct sales representatives, strategic account managers, and regional sales managers. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

