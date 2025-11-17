Pollux Coin (POX) Price Reaches $0.0262 on Top Exchanges

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $1.07 million worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pollux Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,496.42 or 0.99888274 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 42,551,495 coins and its circulating supply is 42,551,226 coins. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxdao. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxchain.com. The Reddit community for Pollux Coin is https://reddit.com/r/polluxchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 42,550,761.05975 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.02506248 USD and is up 19.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $919,509.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxchain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pollux Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pollux Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.