Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.30 Billion

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Binance Staked SOL has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $3.37 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Staked SOL token can now be bought for about $153.71 or 0.00160774 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Binance Staked SOL has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,496.42 or 0.99888274 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Binance Staked SOL Token Profile

Binance Staked SOL launched on September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 8,470,069 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official website is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance.

Buying and Selling Binance Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 8,470,069.19076781. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 153.63838826 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3,654,297.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using US dollars.

