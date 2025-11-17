Brett (BRETT) Trading Down 33.6% Over Last Week

Brett (BRETT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. Brett has a market cap of $167.59 million and $31.82 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Brett has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. One Brett token can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,496.42 or 0.99888274 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Brett Token Profile

Brett’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.01673469 USD and is down -9.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $32,020,065.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

