Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $24.64 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $24,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $5,554,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $259.50 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.55 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

