Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 10,462 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,462 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned 0.20% of Pure Storage worth $35,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after buying an additional 1,868,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,273,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,830,000 after acquiring an additional 123,320 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 112.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,541,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,780,000 after purchasing an additional 96,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSTG. UBS Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total value of $9,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,266.99. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,111 shares of company stock valued at $36,793,439. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $84.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.06, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $100.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The company had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

