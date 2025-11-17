Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $49.66 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Raiffeisen Bank International AG reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned about 0.05% of Waste Management worth $49,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $208.97 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.87 and its 200 day moving average is $224.33.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.25.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

