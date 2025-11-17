Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 4,788 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lowered its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,555.56 and a beta of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research increased their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

