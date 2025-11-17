Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $38.23 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned approximately 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $38,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after buying an additional 5,269,140 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,191 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,663,000 after buying an additional 1,839,853 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.01 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $74.54 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

