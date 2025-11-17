Raiffeisen Bank International AG Cuts Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

Raiffeisen Bank International AG reduced its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned approximately 0.74% of ACM Research worth $11,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 12,871.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,482 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,134,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in ACM Research by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,302,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 649,116 shares during the last quarter. Triata Capital Ltd lifted its position in ACM Research by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 1,371,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 344,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at $7,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $45.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.44.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ACM Research has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,476. This represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 11,152 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $334,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,060. This represents a 10.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 271,152 shares of company stock worth $8,055,710 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

