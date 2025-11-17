Semanteon Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Semanteon Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at $65,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter worth $75,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 82.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

WLDN stock opened at $95.87 on Monday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40. Willdan Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.00 million. Willdan Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLDN. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Insider Activity at Willdan Group

In related news, VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,838. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $612,253.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 70,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,352,732.40. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,480 shares of company stock worth $29,057,132. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

