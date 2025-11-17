Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 12,784 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Raiffeisen Bank International AG reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,784 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up 1.0% of Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned approximately 0.15% of Verisk Analytics worth $64,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 69.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.03 per share, for a total transaction of $108,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $859,872.86. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hendrick purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $216.14 per share, with a total value of $108,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,131.04. This represents a 24.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and have sold 6,020 shares valued at $1,585,385. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $215.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The business had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Rothschild Redb lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

