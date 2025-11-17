Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $371,000 in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. $USLM

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,444,000 after purchasing an additional 94,149 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 24.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 357,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,697,000 after acquiring an additional 70,457 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 339,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 33.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after buying an additional 73,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.05, for a total value of $3,319,796.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,298.60. This represents a 21.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $119.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.02. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $159.53.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 24.61%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

