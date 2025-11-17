Semanteon Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,242 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 101.5% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 280.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Sunday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $44.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $61.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.32). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-6.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

